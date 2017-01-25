Latest Posts
Northern Governors Say Killer Fulani Hersdmen Not Nigerians

PDP Slams Buhari’s Anti Corruption War, Says It Is A Ruse, Witch-hunt

CORRUPTION: Suswam Accused of Diverting N10billion Sure-P Funds

FG Says Looters Fabricating Stories of Buhari’s Health

Shehu Sani Says Buhari’s Letter To Senate Over SGF Funeral Service For Anti-Corruption War

THE SIX DISMISSED  POLICEMEN STOPPED  SECURITY AGENCIES FROM ASSASSINATING ME SAYS GOVERNOR WIKE 

Buhari Clears Babachir, Magu of Corruption

Andy Ubah, Ifeanyi Uba, Soludo, 10 Others Jostle For Anambra APC Guber Ticket

Junaid Mohammed To Buhari: Nigeria In Worse State Under Your Govt

Buhari Will Not Stop Medical Trips Abroad-Presidency

Fashola Fails As As Power Generation Drops Again, Darkness Looms

Anti-Trump Protests Take Over Major Cities Across The World

Buhari’s Medical Tourism Dangerous To Nigeri’s Health Industry-Ohuabunwa

by Our Reporter January 25, 2017

Senator representing Abia North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has said the treatment of President Muhammadu Buhari abroad is detrimental to the development of the health…


Fayose condemns DSS planned arrest of Apostle Suleiman, Says; “Nigerians must protect themselves if FG can’t protect them”

January 25, 2017
Prepare Niger Delta for post-oil era, South-South APC tells NDDC

January 24, 2017
Gov Dickson assures Airforce of Govt’s support

January 24, 2017
TAMBUWAL APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF STAFF, RESTRUCTURES SOKOTO STATE MEDIA CORPORATION

January 24, 2017
Fayose urges support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild PDP, visits Gbenga Daniel

January 23, 2017
Ayade in China, concludes plans with investors to begin construction of Bakassi Deep Seaport

January 22, 2017
FG releases N375m to feed 700,000 pupils in 5 states

January 22, 2017
Gambia: Dogara Commends Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders

January 22, 2017
Confirmation of Magu will make Senate a paper Tiger- HURIWA 

January 22, 2017
*Sokoto to revoke C of O of gas stations hoarding fuel —Tambuwal*

January 22, 2017
IKPEAZU FLAGS OFF FLY OVER PROJECT IN ABA

January 21, 2017
Constituted Authority: Ajumobi gets 7 days ultimatum to apologise to LAUTECH students

January 20, 2017
Articles & Opinions

THE KILLER MIDGET AND THE STUNTED DWARF (Part 1)

by Our Reporter January 25, 2017

—–“Not a single soul has been prosecuted, let alone jailed for the genocide in Southern Kaduna and you are blaming someone for preaching self defense? You are INSANE. Yes, INSANE”-…


Buhari’s Dining Table Of Corruption–Nnaemeka Oruh

January 25, 2017
Dogara and Local Government Autonomy

January 24, 2017
Fayose, The  PDP Sympathetic Undertaker Arrives.

January 23, 2017
Osinbajo in N/Delta: Another Buhari’s Game Of Divide And Rule

January 23, 2017
THE FULANI REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (Part 2)

January 22, 2017
Photo News

Press Releases

#OccupyCBN: Our Simple Demands to Save The Naira

by Our Reporter January 14, 2017

As part of our contribution to the socio-economic growth of Nigeria, we have analysed the various monetary and foreign exchange policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which has…


Double Celebration as Young,Vibrant Lawyer Clocks 28 And Commissions His “Liberation Chambers”

December 23, 2016
Africa Nigeria Diaspora TV Show Debuts on DSTV. others in December

November 25, 2016
PRESS RELEASE: BUHARI CANNOT RUN IN 2019, HE WILL BE SENT BACK TO DAURA ON RETIREMENT.  -WAILING WAILERS

November 23, 2016
Statement on the Tactics of the EFCC and the Media Blackout on the Events that Occured in the Court of Justice Muslim Hassan on 14th November.

November 16, 2016
Food is Art

October 14, 2016
